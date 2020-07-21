OLEAN — Ten recent area graduates recently received the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship, an annual scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Sean Campbell, Casey Curran, Sarah Eddy, Shane McMullen and Alyssa Spring, all of Allegany-Limestone Central School, as well as Portville Central School’s Karly Welty, Justin Gibbons and Reece Swetland all received awards this year.
Abigail McCoy, of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, and Kaitlyn Ensell, of Olean High School, also received scholarship awards.
Established in memory of Gregory Spring of Allegany by his family, this scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Olean High School, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, Ellicottville Central School and Hinsdale Central schools pursuing a degree or certification, preferably, in a trade or technical program.
Campbell will study business and sports management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Curran will attend Alfred University to study business, with the intention of pursuing an MBA.
Eddy will attend Binghamton University to study industrial and systems engineering.
McMullen will study sports management at Robert Morris University.
Spring will attend St. Bonaventure University, where she will study individualized business administration.
Welty will attend Alfred University to major in criminal justice with a minor in business.
Gibbons will study computer science at St. Bonaventure University.
Swetland will study visual media arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
McCoy will attend SUNY Cortland to study biomedical engineering.
Ensell will study nursing at Jamestown Community College.
The Spring scholarship has made possible some $20,000 in support for area students over the years.
Donations can be made to the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship and awards fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.