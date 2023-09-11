After an unusually hot stretch, temperatures this week will drop back down into the normal range, followed by what should be a pleasant weekend.
According to Phillip Pandolfo, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, with the exception of a mid-week cold front the coming week should be comfortable and mainly dry.
Today looks to be partly cloudy with a high in the mid-70s. Tomorrow will be a little more unsettled as a cold front approaches from the west, with some showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm and a high of 75. The rainfall will be widespread.
Wednesday will be much cooler after the cold front moves through, with a daytime high only reaching the low 60s. There is even a chance the temperature might not climb out of the 50s. The Buffalo area will likely see lake-effect rain showers that might drop down into Cattraraugus County.
Beginning Thursday, things will begin to dry out and warm up, with plenty of sunshine and daily temperatures staying in the low 70s through the weekend.
“Normal temperatures this time of year are right in the mid-70s, with lows in the mid-50s,” said Pandolfo. “It’ll be below normal after the cold front moves through, but otherwise the week will be seasonable.”