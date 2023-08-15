OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council recently held its annual Celebration of the Arts and presented multiple awards to individuals and organizations in the area. Each award winner was presented with certificates from U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio.
Sarah Phillips of Auntie’s Place in Rushford and Helen Ruggieri, a poet from Olean, were presented with the Thomas Barnes Lifetime Achievement, named after the longtime TCAC board president. This award celebrates the career of an individual artist, organization, individual at an organization or individual artist who, among other distinctions, has demonstrated particular commitment to his or her work throughout a long career and has made important contributions regionally, nationally or internationally in his/her field, especially at a milestone marker, such as retirement, job change, posthumous recognition, etc.
The Distinguished Artist of the Year was presented to Peter Jones, a master potter. This award honors individual artists in any discipline for their creative excellence and superior accomplishments in 2022.
Ruth Fuller, posthumously, Hinsdale Central School, and Diane Willard of Wellsville Central School District were given the Excellence in Arts Education Award. This award honors an arts educator for their work in providing art instruction that helps to guide the next generation of artists in the region and cultivating lifelong supporters of the arts.
Eric Van Druff from the Palmer Opera House in Cuba was named Volunteer of the Year. Many of the region’s arts and cultural organizations rely on volunteers, and this award recognizes the outstanding volunteer efforts of an unpaid individual or group that has had a major impact on the arts and culture sector.
Program of the Year will honor the achievement, dedication and creativity of an individual or organization from each county of the three counties. The winners are Allegany Artists Association in Allegany County; Artistic Explorers” at the St. Bonaventure Quick Center for the Arts in Cattaraugus County; and the Art Discovery program of Tri-Church Parish in Chautauqua County.
The awards celebration was held at Pearl City Clay House in Jamestown and catered by The Catering Company out of Fredonia.
As the TCAC continues to advocate for the entire region, the event will continue to honor artists, arts organizations or arts supporters from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Nominations for the Tri-County Arts Council’s Arts and Cultural Awards in 2024 will be accepted starting May 1, 2024. The awards will be presented for the Celebration Of The Arts event at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba.
The current gallery show until Aug. 26, “The Real Ethereal World,” features collages by Sara Baker Michalak from Chautauqua County. Sara Baker Michalak’s collages reflect the fluidity of form in the natural world and at the interfaces of the natural and built environments. She holds a BFA from RIT’s School for American Crafts and an MA in Interdisciplinary Studies (humanities/geoscience) from SUNY Fredonia.
The Tri-County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., Olean, is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455.