OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center is has announced an upcoming program, “Mindfulness, Trauma, and Compassion: A Symposium for Practitioners,” on April 27, from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m., at 2275 Dugan Road.
The program explores ways of cultivating compassion and skillfulness in employing trauma-sensitive mindfulness practices as therapists, meditation teachers, and caregivers. The program’s design is interactive for both presenters and registrants.
The symposium’s keynote speaker is Dr. Michael Krasner, professor of clinical medicine and professor of clinical family medicine at the University of Rochester, and he practices full-time primary care internal medicine at URMC.
He has been teaching Mindfulness-Based programs to patients, medical students and health professionals for more than 20 years, involving over 3,500 participants and more than 1,500 health professionals.
He now co-directs Mindful Practice Programs at UR which has established partnerships with elite institutions across the U.S. and around the world.
Program panelists include:
- Dr. Celine Daly, a public health specialist, a more than 40-year meditator, and a meditation teacher at the Olean Meditation Center.
- Andrea Spako, who has wide experience in offering mindfulness training to school teachers, families and individuals.
- Laura Widger, an extensively trained therapist specializing in trauma healing and PTSD.
The public is cordially invited to attend and participate in the symposium. Interested persons must register by emailing OleanMeditation@gmail.com by Friday. The registration fee is $30. Refreshment is provided.