ELLICOTTVILLE — Susie Nannen Stakel and William F. Ploetz were wed in a private ceremony at the United Church of Ellicottville, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with the Rev. John Woodring officiating.
Susie and Bill were attended by Carolyn Gerwitz O’Rourke, dearest friend of the bride, of San Clemente, Calif., and George “Skip” Adams, cousin of the groom, of Tonawanda.
All four members of the wedding party are Ellicottville natives — Susie and Bill, lifelong friends, having grown up kitty-corner across the street from each other on West Washington Street.
As Mr. and Mrs. Ploetz exited the church, they were feted with a cloud of bubbles by Ellicottville friends, Jack and Nancy Rogan, Donna Brooks, Pete and Carolyn Widger and John and Sheila Burrell, all appropriately masked and socially distanced.
Susie attended Cornell University, and was graduated from the University at Buffalo. An active volunteer in the Olean community, she also served as a consultant for the national Camp Fire organization. After raising her family and working in family businesses, she was employed by Dresser-Rand as a buyer’s assistant.
Bill graduated from SUNY Morrisville. After three years of working at Holiday Valley Ski Patrol/Ski School, he was employed in the petrochemical and power plant construction industry in field engineering and supervision for over 40 years. He traveled worldwide, including working 23 domestic projects and 10 overseas projects, before retiring to Central Texas.
Susie was previously married to the late Alan G. Stakel, and Bill to the late Carol Neylans Ploetz, each for more than 50 years.
After the first of many planned summers in Western New York, Susie and Bill will reside in Georgetown, Texas.