SUNY JCC inducts students to honor society
Several area students at SUNY Jamestown Community College have earned membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the national two-year college honor organization.
To be considered for induction, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 grade point average.
The students are: Mayc Kelley and Tyler Noga, Allegany; Allyson Hebert, Bolivar; Desirae Minns, Cuba; Mackenzie Crowe, Eldred, Pa.; Logan Fisher, Friendship; Chasnie Beers, Kiersten Brandt, Phuc Duong, Taylor Ketchner, Gabrielle Schulze, Jamie Shultz and Genevieve Smith, Olean; Chase Cooper, Perrysburg; Tiffany Bowers, Portville; Samantha English, Jordan Henry, Randolph; Tyrone Bowen-Collateta, Summer Wilson, Salamanca; and Makenzie Lawton, South Dayton.