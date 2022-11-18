John Whelpley

John Whelpley is the 2022 recipient of the SUNY Jamestown Community College Foundation's John D. Hamilton Award.

The SUNY Jamestown Community College Foundation has honored John Whelpley as its 2022 John D. Hamilton Award recipient.

The Hamilton Award was established in 1995 to recognize individuals whose contributions exemplify those of Hamilton, a past president and trustee emeritus of JCC.

Distinguished alumni

Recipients of JCC's Distinguished Alumnus Award are Jonathan O'Brian (left) and Rick Whitney.
JCC alumni

Alumni award recipients from JCC's six career communities are (from left) Richard Dixon, Jennifer Miller, Kristy Woodfield Martin, Eric Jones, Leanna Luka-Conley and Patrick Lund.

