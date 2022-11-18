The SUNY Jamestown Community College Foundation has honored John Whelpley as its 2022 John D. Hamilton Award recipient.
The Hamilton Award was established in 1995 to recognize individuals whose contributions exemplify those of Hamilton, a past president and trustee emeritus of JCC.
Whelpley retired this year from his position as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cutco Corporation and president and chief operating officer of Vector Marketing Corporation in Olean.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University, Whelpley began at Cutco in 1981 as an accounting intern and computer programmer. He was promoted many times over his 40-year career with the organization.
While working for Cutco, Whelpley contributed time and energy to several organizations by serving in various roles for The Direct Selling Association in Washington D.C., The Boy Scouts of America at the local and district levels, the school boards for Southern Tier Catholic and Archbishop Walsh Academy, and several youth sports teams. He also served the Jamestown Community College Foundation for more than 12 years in several roles.
Many of Whelpley’s roles in the community were joint efforts with his wife Karen and supported the interests and activities that engaged their sons Erick and Ryan.
ALUMNI HONORS
The JCC Alumni Association honored nine graduates.
Colin Kremer, Jonathan O’Brian and Rick Whitney were recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award. The award is the association's highest honor and is given to those who have typified the college's tradition of excellence and brought credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.
Kremer is a 2005 graduate with an associate’s degree in math and science. He is an assistant professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California Los Angeles.
O’Brian is a 1985 graduate and professor of history at JCC. He infuses his passion for education and life-long learning into his curriculum and community service.
O’Brian serves as director of the YMCA’s Camp Onyahsa and spends countless hours volunteering for local organizations. He self-published a history of the American evangelical endeavors in southwest China that founded the YMCA of Chengdu in 1910. His work helped to restore much of the association’s history that was destroyed during the Chinese Cultural Revolution.
Whitney is a 1975 graduate and the current Allegany County sheriff. Upon graduating from JCC, Whitney became a police officer for the village of Bolivar where he was promoted to chief of police and served for 30 years.
Whitney is a graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico and the National Sheriff’s Institute in Longmont, Colorado.
The Foundation also honored alumni award recipients from each of the college’s six career communities. Each was chosen by faculty from among thousands of JCC graduates.
The recipients were Richard Dixon, business and entrepreneurship; Eric Jones, society and human expression; Leanna Luka-Conley, health and physical wellness; Patrick Lund, engineering, manufacturing and applied technology; Jennifer Miller, math, science and computer technology; and Kristy Woodfield Martin, public and professional services.
Dixon received associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from JCC and SUNY Fredonia. He is the chief financial officer with the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency.
Jones, who studied digital illustration at Alfred University, was a natural stone and mosaic mural artist before starting an online retail caricature and avatar illustration business, which he still owns. He is also a 2D and 3D sculptor who works in pumpkin, wood, sand and snow. Jones was a finalist on season 10's “Halloween Wars,” and was the world champion of season 3's “Outrageous Pumpkins,” both Food Network shows.
Luka-Conley, a licensed social worker, attended JCC, SUNY Fredonia and the University at Buffalo. She is the deputy commissioner of adult, children and family services for the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.
Lund attended SUNY Binghamton on a full scholarship where he served as president of the engineering honor society Pi Tau Sigma and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. He has worked at Betts Industries in Warren, Pa., since college. Lund became Betts’ first senior design engineer and was promoted to design engineering manager in 2019.
Miller earned an A.S. in mathematics and science from JCC and a B.S in nuclear medicine technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She was a nuclear medicine technologist and supervisor before working in customer support for molecular imaging and radiation therapy hardware and software vendors. Miller joined Syntermed, Inc. as its senior applications and business development manager this year.
Woodfield Martin received a bachelor’s from the University at Buffalo where she also attended law school. She started her career as an AmeriCorps Equal Justice Works Veterans Fellow at Legal Assistance of WNY assisting low-income veterans with civil legal issues. She transitioned into criminal defense work with the Chautauqua County Public Defender’s Office, where she was recently promoted to first assistant public defender.