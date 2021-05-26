Summer at the Stone House series begins June 10 at Catt. County Museum

MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library is set to kick off the 10th full season of its annual Summer at the Stone House event series on June 10.
The first installment of this year’s series will be a talk given by town of Hanover historian Vince Martonis on the topic of identifying antique bottles.
Martonis has collected antique bottles for over 50 years and will have examples of many types of antique bottles on display, as well as handouts. He also plans to bring antique bottles to be used as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own antique bottles for identification.
The Summer at the Stone House events take place on the second and fourth Thursdays in June, July and August. All programs begin at 7 p.m. and will be held under an event tent on the museum lawn. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum.