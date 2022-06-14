The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Amara Williams. Amara is the daughter of Aaron Williams and Daniel Butcher and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Amara has volunteered many service hours to her community and school. She has participated in church activities for several years and has raised funds for her school through various events.
Amara has participated in Christmas shopping for less fortunate families and has helped plant trees in Costa Rica. She has volunteered with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, helping with trainings held at the school and has held a part-time job as a food runner and server for two years. Amara has been a member of the Yearbook Club for one year and the Environmental Conservation Club for one year. Additionally, she has been the class treasurer for two years and a Student Council representative for one year.
Showing her hard work, Amara has excelled in several sports and maintained good grades. She has played varsity soccer for five years and varsity golf for two years. Amara has played softball for two years, basketball for two years and was a member of track and field for one year.
She has been a teacher’s aide for one year, has completed two college courses and is currently taking three more. Two of those classes are through Jamestown Community College and one is through Syracuse University.
Amara’s future plans are to attend University of Akron, Ohio, where she has been accepted as a direct admit student into the nursing program. Her goals are to continue her education to become a physician’s assistant. Amara is described by her grandmother as a hardworking, kind and compassionate leader that stands up for others.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.