OLEAN — A strong frontal boundary moved through the Twin Tiers late Thursday afternoon, bringing with it strong winds that left extensive damage in their wake — knocking down trees and powerlines and causing road closures.
The quick-moving system arrived in the area shortly before 5 p.m., and by 5:10 p.m. there was a flurry of activity over Cattaraugus County’s emergency radio circuits. Trees were initially reported down across roadways and on power lines on Route 394 in Randolph, Mosher Hollow Road in Leon and several locations in Salamanca, Limestone and Allegany.
At 5:14 p.m., there was a report of power lines down and arcing under a vehicle and near a structure on North Second Street in Salamanca.
Route 417 was closed to traffic between North Nine Mile Road and Route 219 at approximately 6:13 p.m. due to storm damage.
In Olean, trees and limbs were reported down in multiple locations. A residence at 842 Prince St. was heavily damaged after a falling tree caved in part of the roof and sheared off the front porch.
Olean Fire Capt. Jim Bennett said people were home at the time but no one was injured. National Grid was called to deal with the power lines that were brought down, and the residents were planning to stay with family.
A tree was reported down in a Grossman Avenue yard in East Olean, while a heavy limb was down in the 100 block of North Seventh Street.
Some of the heaviest damage appears to have taken place in Westons Mills, where Route 417 was closed between Haskell and Promised Land roads. Multiple trees were reported down on wires, and officials were calling for crews from National Grid, NYSEG and Verizon to respond.
According to communications over the emergency scanner, officials expected the closure to last for several hours.
Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said the three weather observation sites in Cattaraugus County reported maximum wind gusts of around 40 mph, but localized gusts were likely much stronger.
“You might have had a microburst with this storm,” Apffel said, adding that with the amount of damage produced winds likely exceeded 60 mph.
Damage was also reported in McKean County, with power out in much of Bradford for a couple of hours.