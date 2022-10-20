Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce established a new award as a part of its Annual Dinner — the Chamber’s Presidential Award in 2018.
The Presidential Award is given to a business, organization or individual that are iconic and integral to the fabric of the business community in the greater Olean area. Recipients are selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
This year’s award goes to AnnMarie Wright.
This year, the Chamber’s Board of Directors headed by Jason Crisafulli, board president, unanimously awarded this prestigious accolade to Wright.
“AnnMarie is one of a kind — through her work at Zonta Club, her own businesses — supporting the community and the Olean area is forefront in any of her duties,” stated Crisafulli.
He continued, “AnnMarie doesn’t do her good work for recognition, she truly cares about Olean.”
AnnMarie will be recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner along with Karen Fohl and the Southern Tier Agencies. The Chamber’s 116th Annual Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Old Library, with the informal reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m. Event tickets are $50, patron tickets $60 with a corporate table of 8 at $500.
AnnMarie is a lifelong resident of Olean and a graduate of Olean High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education/recreation from Slippery Rock University.
AnnMarie began her long line of service to the community with her first job after graduation as a substitute teacher for Olean City Schools. She also coached both boys and girls varsity tennis. AnnMarie is currently an associate broker with Wright Home Realty Company and also owner/baker of Wrapped in Dough/AnnMarie’s Homemade Baklava.
Her duties giving back to the community include Olean High School Alumni Association (president, member, class coordinator); Olean Sports Boosters (member, chair); Zonta Club of Olean (president, vice-president, district area director); Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce (committees, member, ambassador); Olean Little League (vice-president, treasurer); Olean Youth Board, March of Dimes Walk chairman; Olean YMCA, Olean Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph’s Cadillac Dinner chair.
The nomination form submitted by Eileen Skrobacz added, “She LOVES Olean and is willing to help in any way possible – she has never told anyone that she couldn’t help with their needs. AnnMarie magnifies the community-wide effort in helping based on her overall activities.”
The inaugural Presidential Award went to Portville mainstay Red’s and Trudy’s; with the Olean Family YMCA receiving the 2019 Presidential Award and Eric Garvin posthumously winning last year.
For more information on the dinner or other GOACC programs, please contact the office at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.