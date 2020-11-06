We don’t know whether to love it or hate it, having had a taste of winter weather, but the warm daytime temperatures and sunshine of the past couple days will likely hang for a bit, making for a warm and clear weekend.
Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, says the Olean area will see dry above-normal temperatures with daytime highs in the upper 60s until the middle of next week. Sunday and Monday may even reach 70.
There will also be plenty of sunshine, with almost no chance of rain until late on Tuesday.
The cause of the unseasonable weather is a very large ridge of high pressure that’s sitting across much of the eastern U.S.
“Nothing much changes through the weekend and into next week. That pattern stays put,” Apffel says.
All good (or bad) things must come to an end, of course, and a cold front on Wednesday will bring some showers and usher in more normal temps, with the high only reaching the lower 50s.
Meanwhile, the clear skies have a true benefit as, all month, the Taurid meteor shower is ongoing, with the peak right now through Nov. 12, according to Space.com.
As the moon wanes, the show could be better each night for anyone who wants to take the time to step outside and watch skyward.
Space.com indicates that about 10 to 15 meteors may appear per hour. They are often yellowish-orange and, as meteors go, appear to move rather slowly.
“Their name comes from the way they seem to radiate from the constellation Taurus, the Bull, which sits low in the east a couple of hours after sundown and is almost directly overhead by around 1:30 a.m.,” the website says.