Local residents who love the fall weather should love this weekend.
“It will be very warm (today) with well-above normal temperatures,” says Jon Hitchcock, meterologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, adding that there could be showers from mid- to late afternoon and into the evening.
And if you’re outside enjoying that warm weather, leaves will be near peak around the area, according to the iloveny.com foliage report.
Cattaraugus County spotters in Ellicottville predict that there will be “75% change and bright shades of orange and brilliant pops of red.”
At Lime Lake in Machias, spotters predict the leaves will be about 95% changed, with the bright orange and red leaves local residents and tourists enjoy.
Leaves won’t be quite as good in Allegany State Park, since color changed rapidly and it accelerated over the past week, what with the cooler weather and rain in the region.
“Spotters predict an excellent weekend for fall foliage viewing with a mix of peak and past-peak conditions,” according to the Salamanca spotters, with about an 80% change and yellow and orange leaves.
Leaves around Chautauqua Institution will be about 50% changed with a “mix of especially bright hues,” according to spotters.
If you don’t get out to enjoy that warmer weather and beautiful foliage tpday before the rain sets in, it won’t be too late.
Sunday will be cooler, with a high in the low 60’s but will remain dry.
“Temperatures will stay above normal through a good part of next week,” Hitchcock says. A cold front will be coming in Thursday, leaving temperatures in the 50s.