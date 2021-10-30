Andy Wolf of Little Valley, “The King of the Pumpkin Patch,” is celebrating his latest ghoulishly gigantic gourd just ahead of Halloween.
Wolf recently earned North American Champion at the Parks Garden Center in Canfield, Ohio, with a giant pumpkin that weighed in at 2,365 pounds.
Wolf spends his work day at the Cattaraugus County Health Department, but in his free time he’s an avid giant pumpkin grower.
Wolf said his interest sparked back when he was a child. His parents took him to see a giant pumpkin contest in North Collins.
In his last year in high school, Wolf got some giant pumpkin seeds from a buddy. He later contacted other pumpkin growers on the internet and his hobby grew from there.
Wolf said he first entered a giant pumpkin contest back in 2000. His first entry pumpkin weighed 291 pounds.
“It is one of those things you get hooked on,” he says. “You find yourself wanting to beat your weight each year.”
Wolf ensures his large yields through yearlong work, starting in April by planting seeds. He said he uses mini-greenhouses and heating elements to ensure the safety of his plants.
As for the soil, Wolf said he sends out a soil sample of his growing spots to see if there are any deficiencies in nutrients. He adds chicken or cow manure to keep the soil fertile.
“Basically, I tell people if you can grow a good garden, you can grow a good pumpkin,” he says.
For those looking to get into giant pumpkin growing, Wolf suggests using the internet to get started.
“Most of us hang out at bigpumpkins.com,” he offers. “There is plenty of information out there.”
For locals, Wolf says he always has seeds to give out. In fact, you can buy giant pumpkin plants at local greenhouses that sprouted from Wolf’s pumpkin seeds.
Wolf’s giant gourd will be making its way back to Cattaraugus County after Halloween. It’s currently on display at the New York Botanical Gardens in New York City.