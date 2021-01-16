The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing its May 2021 through January 2022 Events and Activities brochure.
Events located in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York state, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, are encouraged to send in information about their events.
Necessary information should include event name, date, location, telephone number and event details.
With all the cancelations, rescheduling and postponing of events and activities in 2020, GOACC did not publish this brochure last year. It’s with anticipation and a mix of caution that Chamber staff is asking for 2021 dates.
“GOACC has unveiled its 2021 dates and are committed to bringing a full slate of events to the community,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Our top priority remains in the health and safety of our guests, vendors, volunteers and all involved who help make these events GREAT!”
The deadline to enter information on events and activities is March 31, with a release of brochure still set for May 1. This brochure is delivered to over 150 locations in a 100-mile radius of Olean. It is also sent to both regional visitors center in New York state and one in Pennsylvania.
Please send your information by calling (716) 372-4433, faxing 372-7912 or emailing tourism@oleanny.com.
Each year, GOACC produces 6,000 brochures as a way of promoting the many events that are held to educate residents and visitors of the opportunities in the area. It’s a great way to encourage people to visit.
The event scheduling also assists area organizations to ensure that fundraising events don’t happen on the same date. This event information also is entered into Greater Olean’s website event calendar at oleanny.com.