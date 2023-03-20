OLEAN — The 2023 Events and Activities brochure produced by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is now available.
Events located in Cattaraugus, Allegany counties in New York State, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania are listed. This brochure will be delivered to over 200 locations in a 200-mile radius of Olean with additional distributions to locations throughout the Pittsburgh area. It is also sent to both regional visitor’s centers in New York, and one in Pennsylvania.
Each year, GOACC produces 6,000 each of this brochure as a way of promoting the many events that are held to educate residents and visitors of the opportunities in the area. It's a great way to encourage people to visit. The event scheduling also assists area organizations to ensure that fundraising events don’t happen on the same date. This event information also is entered into Greater Olean's website event calendar at www.oleanny.com.
To pick up a copy, please visit the GOACC office at 301 N. Union St., Olean, email info@oleanny.com, visit the ‘virtual’ brochure online at www.oleanny.com or call (716) 372-4433.