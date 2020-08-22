Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials have adopted “ARRIVE • RUN • LEAVE” as a slogan for its Allegheny River Running Fest, set for Sept. 12.
This fest, GOACC’s new event for 2020, aptly tagged ARRF, is a go and will be held. Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, says, “We met with the event timing company staff this week. Race Management Solutions has timed events recently in New York state and their planning/event process follows NYS COVID guidelines.”
The event has scheduled waves of runners of 30 — timed out every 10 minutes. Participants are to stay in the car until their wave. They are to have face masks on until their start. Once they finish, they pick up their food boxed to go and will leave.
GOACC is encouraging participants to stay in the area for post race festivities at member businesses around the park. Results will be posted live time online and awards will be mailed or delivered.
ARRF features two races: a 10K and half marathon, both will start/finish at War Veterans Park in Olean. A good portion of both races will have you running along the picturesque Allegheny River on the area’s Allegheny River Valley Trail. In fact, this race is one of few that actually run along the 325-long Allegheny River.
For the 10K, wave 1 will start at 9:30 a.m; wave 2 at 9:40 a.m.; and wave 3 at 9:50 a.m. The fee to run 10K is $50 now until Sept. 10, with the fee $60 Sept. 11 through race day.
For the half marathon, wave 1 will start at 9 a.m.; wave 2 at 9:10 a.m.; and wave 3 at 9:20 a.m. The fee to run the half is $70 now until Sept. 10, with the fee $80 Sept. 11 through race day.
The entry fee includes a race swag bag: official ARRF tech t-shirt, the finishing medal, an after-race food voucher as well as one “cool bag for all that swag.” Participants have an option of upgrading the T to a race quarter-zip shirt.
To register, visit www.itsyourrace.com and search for Allegheny River Running Fest. Online registration is the only option for registering for either race.
Race pre-registration and packet pick up will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the War Veterans parking lot, 551 E. State St..
In other event news at the GOACC office, officials have canceled the Sept. 18 StrOlean due to COVID restrictions.
“We are hoping to work with COVID regulations to have an October StrOlean,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO says.
Yes, she says, there is a max of 50 people at events, but StrOlean is a walking fest going in and out of retail and restaurants throughout the Olean area — not just one location.
The Chamber says “the safety and well-being for our event attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff is top priority for our events. As such, if we feel that we are unable to present a safe event, those events will be scaled back or postponed.”
For more information on the AARF or other GOACC events, contact GOACC at 372-4433.