It wasn’t in the meadow ... Charlie Sakowski and his mom, dad and sister built a snowman in grandma’s front yard on Main Street in Olean.
Charlie, grandson of Sharon Godfrey, built the Buffalo Bills-themed snowman with mom and dad, Jennifer and Dave, and sister, Dorothy. They were in town over the holidays visiting from Somerville, Massachusetts.
And, no, they didn’t name Mr. Snowman Parson Brown ... he was simply named Bob. We’ll take the liberty of expanding on the monicker — taking into account the Bills theme — in naming Mr. Snowman Buffalo Bob.
We also find it gratifying that the Sakowskis were in the Buffalo Bills spirit in building the snowman. After all, they call the heart of Patriots country home — but the Western New York ex-pats’ loyalties would seem to be clear.
Meanwhile, looking at the weather into the New Year, we’ll likely ring in 2022 with a continuation of our recent warm and wet weather, but some colder temperatures are on the way.
Steven Welch, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, tells us that rain showers will begin in the afternoon on Friday, New Year’s Eve, and continue overnight, with lows only dipping into the lower 40s. New Year’s Day will continue the trend, with more rain and a high of 51.
Beginning Sunday, however, we enter a cooling trend for a few days.
“We were five degrees above normal, we will be five degrees below normal, especially on Monday,” said Welch.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a daytime high of only 26.
As for the reason behind the warmer-than-average December we’ve been experiencing, Welch explained that the weather pattern over the eastern half of the country has been simply more favorable to warmer temperatures.
“There’s been a trough over the Northwestern part of the country. When that shifts south, temperatures will cool,” Welch says.
As for next week, however, the cooldown will be short-lived. By midweek, daytime highs should be once again reaching the low 40s.