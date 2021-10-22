Each year, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation offers a personalized ornament as a way to remember loved ones.
This year’s ornament is a beautifully designed, pewter-finish bell, which can be engraved with a loved one’s name and a short message. The ornament is available for $20 with engraving and can be displayed at the Tree of Life Ceremony of one’s choice, picked up at one of the Homecare & Hospice offices or shipped to your home for an extra $5 per ornament.
Ornament sales will be open Monday.
“We are so excited to be able to have our ceremonies safely in person again,” said Leanna Cameron, Director of Organizational Advancement. “We’ve decided to also hold a virtual ceremony for those unable to attend an in-person event. This is a great way to connect with our communities and to reflect and remember their loved ones together.”
HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is also selling Angel ornaments for $5 each. Although Angel ornaments cannot be engraved, it’s encouraged to share a brief message about a loved one that can be included in their virtual ceremony. It is also encouraged to send a photo along with order forms to be included in the virtual ceremony.
The annual ceremonies provide an opportunity for community members to honor a loved one during the holiday season. The memorial ceremonies are held at six locations across HomeCare & Hospice’s service area and serve as a way for the community to come together and honor those they love. All are invited to attend and stay after the ceremony for light refreshments.
The proceeds from the ornaments are also a gift to current and future patients; community support will help provide care for more patients and families in our community as they face the end of life. To ensure availability for the Tree of Life ceremony, order forms for engraved ornaments must be postmarked by Nov. 26. Online sales must be ordered by Nov. 29.
You can order online at www.homecare-hospice.org/events while orders can also be placed by calling (716) 372-2106. Mail all order forms to the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760. Ornaments hung on the Tree of Life can be taken home after the ceremony, or they will be mailed by end of December.
Ceremonies will be held in the following communities:
• Little Valley, Dec. 6, 6 p.m. at VFW Post No. 8734, 5460 Route 353.
• Olean, Dec. 11, 1 p.m. at Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St.
• Arcade, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at Arcade Fire Hall, 145 North St.
• Virtual ceremony, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. via Facebook Live.