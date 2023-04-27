April showers may bring May flowers, but so does the 25th annual geranium sale fundraiser to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter, now underway.
This year’s sale — which ends May 9 — is being held in memory of Liz Williams, who, with Marcia Storch, created this fundraiser nearly three decades ago. Event chair Pat O’Malley said Williams was an advocate for the homeless and a huge supporter of the work Genesis House does to help those in need.
“Profits from this sale help Genesis House with operating expenses,” O’Malley said. “Grants help to support and care for our residents. Utilities and basic operating expenses are covered through our fundraising efforts.”
“This fundraiser not only benefits Genesis House financially but communicates an awareness to the community of the homeless population within our community,” she added.
The former supplier has decided to semi-retire and found two new suppliers. One supplier will deliver geraniums, and another will do the hanging baskets. Geraniums are 4.5-inch pots for $7 in red, white, pink, coral and fuchsia.
This year they will be only offering a multicolored hanging basket, not individual colors. These baskets are less maintenance and do not need as much care. Hanging baskets with a variety of flowers in several complementary colors are $30 per basket. Help cover Genesis House’s fees with $3 donations.
Pickup will be Thursday, May 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Forness Park in Olean. During the pickup of plants, customers should enter the location at Good Times’ Leisure Lane and exit at the other end of the park on Rowland Avenue at the traffic light.
Delivery to workplaces will be May 18 to the following locations:
Allegany-Limestone Elementary and Middle/High schools, BOCES in Olean, Cattaraugus County Building in Olean, Creekside Chapel, Cuba-Rushford Middle School, Cutco Main Building, Cutco Seneca, Cutco Shipping, East View Elementary, Eaton Industries, Hinsdale Central School, Kabar Homer Street, Mazza Sheet Metal, Napolean Engineering, Olean General Hospital, Olean High and Intermediate Middle schools, Olean Medical Group, Olean YMCA, The Pines in Olean, Portville Central School, Portville Dental, St. Elizabeth Motherhouse and Washington West Elementary.
O’Malley said the fundraiser also reminds the community of the good works Genesis House is able to do with community support and the beauty of helping others through flowers. She said Genesis House represents a new beginning and allows for a second chance.
While they could always use volunteers to help sell flowers, O’Malley said help is especially needed on May 18 when the flowers are in.
“On delivery day, volunteers help unload trucks, sort flowers and deliver to several businesses that are listed on the drop-down for the order form,” she said. “Volunteers also help load flowers in the cars of those who come for their pick-up of flowers.”
To order flowers, visit genesishouseofolean.org/flowersale. For more information, call (716) 373-3354.