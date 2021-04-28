State road reconstruction underway in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — After more than four years of waiting and delays, reconstruction of Routes 219 and 417 in the city is underway.
A paving project by the New York State Department of Transportation on Broad and Clinton streets as well as Wildwood and Central avenues began Monday.
The $6.65 million project — originally proposed for summer of 2017 — will address deteriorating road conditions experienced by drivers on the city’s main arterials following several hard winters that left sections of the road impossible to navigate safely.
Although the current project was first expected about four years ago, Salamanca Mayor Sandra Magiera said the city had been waiting for such a project off and on for about 10 years.
“I’m really pleased that it’s finally getting done this year,” she said. “They really need to be done.”
The paving will be on Route 417 (Broad and Clinton streets) from west of Route 353 (Center Street) to Route 219 (Parkway Drive) and Route 219 (Central Avenue) from Route 417 (Wildwood Avenue) to Salamanca north city line.
Center Street will also be paved from Broad Street north about half a mile to the railroad tracks.
Planned work also includes drainage structure repairs and replacement on non-compliant ADA curb ramps as needed.
“I’ve learned to go around town instead of on the bad roads as much as I can,” Magiera said. “I know with construction, people are going to have issues with it. But in the long run they have to remember they’ve been asking for this for a long time.”
Motorists could encounter lane shifts and closures on Route 417 from the Seneca Allegany Casino entrance to Parkway Drive. Work will commence daily at 7 a.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.
Motorists should expect delays and allow for additional travel time. Flaggers will be utilized to direct traffic.
“They just need to be patient and it’ll be well worth it in the end,” Magiera added.
The project opened for bid in August 2020 with the contract awarded in September. The estimated completion date is for this fall.