MACHIAS — A confrontation between a Machias man and New York State Police ended with the man being shot by a trooper it was reported Tuesday, and the man now faces a criminal charge after being treated for his injury.
Machias-based troopers responded at 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a possible suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the town of Machias. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office assisted and located the subject later identified as Thomas Wright, 20, of Machias, with an unmanned aerial system.
Law enforcement approached Wright, who was reportedly holding a baseball bat, and gave commands for him to drop the bat. Wright then reportedly dropped the bat and drew what Troopers said appeared to be a pistol, which he aimed at the trooper and deputy giving commands.
The trooper discharged a firearm, striking Wright. Wright was taken into custody and immediate medical aid was rendered. He was then transported to Erie County Medical Center and treated for a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and a mental health evaluation.
The pistol Wright pointed at law enforcement was later identified as an airsoft pistol — a spring or air-powered device which fires plastic projectiles, often used in sport or training due to their nonlethal projectiles and similar appearance to firearms. Wright was also reportedly in possession of a second airsoft pistol and a kitchen knife. A photograph of the three items in a vehicle was supplied by troopers to the media.
Wright was charged Sunday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket for the town of Machias court for August.
NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.