ALBANY — To help survivors of domestic violence and crime victims access services and stay safe, state Sen. George Borrello has partnered with Connecting Communities in Action and the Salvation Army’s Anew Center to create the State of Hope Program to collect donated cell phones and chargers.
“Sadly, we saw a rise in domestic violence during the pandemic,” Borrello said. “There is a gap in service for survivors of crime, particularly domestic-violence survivors, who need cell phones to access services and stay in contact with their family and support networks.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Borrello said State of Hope is being launched now to raise awareness and give the community an opportunity to help domestic-violence survivors and other victims of crime. Donated phones will be refurbished and factory reset with new SIM cards, protecting phone donors’ information and that of recipients. Survivors will also receive pre-paid phone cards.
Phones are required to be 3G or higher and must be dropped off with chargers.
Phones and chargers can be donated at Borrello’s offices in Jamestown at 2 E. Second St. Suite 302, or Olean at 700 W. State St., Olean.
Services for domestic-violence survivors or crime-victims may be accessed at:
- Connecting Communities in Action at (716) 945-1041. Connecting Community in Action’s 24-hour crisis hotline is available at 1-888-945-3970, or at 945-3970.
- Salvation Army Anew Center at 661-3894. Anew’s crisis 24-hour hotline can be reached at (800) 252-8748 or 661-3897.
For more information about the State of Hope, call Borrello’s district office in Jamestown at 664-4603 his satellite office in Olean at 372-4901.