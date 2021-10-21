The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Wednesday that culvert replacement work will begin on a portion of Interstate 86 in the towns of Carrollton and Allegany, Cattaraugus County, within the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory. As a result, a portion of Interstate 86 will be closed.
Beginning Oct. 28, at 7 a.m., Interstate 86 will be closed in both directions from Exit 23 (Route 219 South) to Exit 24 (Route 417). Motorists will be directed to a posted detour along Route 417.
This work is expected to last approximately five weeks. This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.