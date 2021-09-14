OLEAN — A reunion of former employees and volunteers, as well as their spouses, at St. Francis Hospital will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Moose Club, 201 W. State St.
The cost will be $10 per person, which includes food and a non-alcoholic beverage. A cash bar will be available.
Share your photos and fond memories.
Reservations are required by Sept. 24. Call with your name and the number attending to Carol Capito, 378-5179, or Sue Karl Piechota, 307-6628; or message the St. Francis Hospital Family and Friends page on Facebook.