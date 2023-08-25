ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Aaron Gies and Dr. Andrew Belfield, assistant professors of theology and Franciscan Studies at St. Bonaventure University, recently led an international group of theologians considering the topic “Alexander of Hales and the Early Franciscan School on the Last Things” at Collegio Sant’Isidoro in Rome, Italy.
Co-sponsored by The Collegio San Bonaventura (Quaracchi) and St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Institute, the conference, held May 29–30, brought together experts on the medieval Franciscan theological and philosophical tradition for a discussion of current editorial work on historic texts, doctrine and spirituality.
In addition to St. Bonaventure University and the Collegio San Bonavenura, scholars and researchers from Fordham University, Saint Louis University, the Pontificum Athanaeum Antonianum, the Università degli Studi di Bergamo and Durham University were represented.
“St. Isidore’s is a special place for Bonnies for multiple reasons,” said Gies. “Fr. Pamfilo da Magliano was a friar there when he agreed to come to the United States to help found St. Bonaventure College, and Quarrachi, which is now headquartered in Rome at St. Isidore’s, has shared many top scholars with the Franciscan Institute over the years, including Philotheus Boehner, O.F.M., and Ignatius Brady, O.F.M. We’re glad to be continuing this tradition.”
Belfield’s paper was titled “Satisfaction, Resurrection, and Justification in the Summa Halensis,” while Gies’s was titled “Alexander on the Little Apocalypse: a Preliminary Report.”