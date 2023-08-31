ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Kaitlyn Dykstra, assistant professor of biology at St. Bonaventure University, has been named one of 52 educators to receive funding from a grant program through online learning platform Course Hero.
Dykstra received a $1,500 teaching grant. With the funding, St. Bonaventure biology students will research a genetic technology of their choosing and prepare a multimedia online presentation as a resource for the community to learn more about advances in genetic technologies. The students will inform the public on the applications, limitations and ethical considerations of technologies used for genetic engineering and DNA sequencing technology.
“Genetic technologies are increasingly becoming a part of everyday life, from DNA-based genealogy to gene-editing therapies. Understanding how these technologies work and are used is therefore becoming more and more important to everyone, not just scientists,” Dykstra said. “This grant will provide students in my Genetics course with resources to make inventive digital presentations on genetics that we can put online to both inform and entertain.”
Selected through a blind review process by a team of Course Hero staff who are former educators, grant recipients were selected from a pool of faculty across 142 institutions for the fall 2023 term. The recipients have been awarded a total of $100,000 to fuel their work in integrating digital tools into their coursework.
Course Hero offers more than 100 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 150,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with their students, collaborate with other faculty and hone new strategies for instruction.