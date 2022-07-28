ST. BONAVENTURE — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University will host a series of drop-in programs and summer experiences this August to keep local children creative and engaged in the arts through the end of their summer vacation.

“After being unable to run our typical summer programs for the past two years because of COVID precautions, we’re thankful to once again be offering summer camps and art classes for children,” said Sean Conklin, assistant curator and museum educator at the Quick Center. “We’re coming back in a big way, with several summer programs at the museum to engage children with different art interests and experience levels.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social