ST. BONAVENTURE — The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University will host a series of drop-in programs and summer experiences this August to keep local children creative and engaged in the arts through the end of their summer vacation.
“After being unable to run our typical summer programs for the past two years because of COVID precautions, we’re thankful to once again be offering summer camps and art classes for children,” said Sean Conklin, assistant curator and museum educator at the Quick Center. “We’re coming back in a big way, with several summer programs at the museum to engage children with different art interests and experience levels.”
Programs include two separate, two-day, fee-based summer experiences.
Superior Sculptors, a program designed for children ages 8 to 10, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 16 and 17. It will focus on the three-dimensional works in the Quick Center’s collection. Participants will have the opportunity to work with clay, found objects, and wood or mosaic mediums, designing vessels and fine art sculptural forms. The cost is $15 per child.
Art Forms and Functions, for children ages 10 to 13, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 23 and 24. This program focuses on many rarely displayed items in the museum’s collection. Participants will learn about various art-making processes that produce works that are both beautiful and functional including acrylic and wood laser printing, jewelry and candle making and resin pouring. The cost is $25 per child.
Registration is required for both programs and fee discounts are available.
A third program, Museum Mondays, offered every Monday in August (Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22), is designed for the region’s youngest community members, children ages 3 to 6, who must be accompanied by an adult guardian. At each session, participants will be read a story, enjoy a snack and complete an art activity designed around a specific artist or theme. The program is free, with all materials provided, and children may attend as many sessions as they wish.
Registration is required, however, in order to help Quick Center staff plan for supplies and snack options.
“This year, I really wanted to create experiences to engage children of varying ages, interests and abilities,” said Conklin. “I designed activities that focus on our museum collection and that offer the opportunity to expand participants’ interests or introduce them to new artists or art-making tools and techniques.
“We’re at the halfway point of our summer programming, communities have been really excited to see our ArtMobile back in action at their local libraries, and these programs offer a great way for art-loving youngsters to end their summer.”