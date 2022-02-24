SALAMANCA — Avid sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts are looking forward to revisiting the popular Sportsman’s Show at the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort, which returns this weekend.
Presented by York-Penn Shows, the two-day event offers local sportsmen and other outdoor lovers the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and browse the many booths set up in and around the casino’s events center. They will also be able to talk with dealers and experts exhibiting modern and antique firearms.
Throughout the weekend, attendees can find the latest in fishing gear, hunting supplies, sporting goods, trapping supplies, firearms and more.
Cecelia Buck Nosel, president and owner of York-Penn Shows, said they are expecting upwards of 140 vendors. She said the entire events center is already full of vendors who have signed up and the booths will be spilling out into the hallways.
“People are excited to have us back,” she said. “The response of vendors has been overwhelming.”
Among the returning vendors are T.K. Rod Co., S&S Taxidermy and Archery Service, Soldier Solutions, Jack Paluh Arts, Air Ivanhoe guides and charters and B&D Ammunition. New vendors include Snow Child Clothing, Fox River Sporting and two fishing charters from Lake Erie and Chautauqua Lake.
Besides being a place to stock up on all the essentials for future outdoor adventures, Nosel said it’s also a family-friendly environment that’s educational for kids. She said they can talk to experts and learn about what’s going on in the outdoor world with hunting and fishing.
Nosel said Wolcottsville Wildlife Rescue of Akron will be bringing live birds of prey, including a snowy owl on Saturday. She said the birds are always an attraction for kids.
Based in Frewsburg, York-Penn Shows has returned to the Seneca Allegany Events Center every February for over a decade, with the exception of 2021.
Nosel said not only did COVID shut them down last year, but they were not able to get their products. She said a lot of the fishing and hunting charter businesses as well as the fishing and hunting guides have also been impacted, especially the international charters.
“The show has become more popular than ever with the restrictions being lifted. I know outdoor enthusiasts are eager to get outside to enjoy hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports,” she said. “Everyone is itching to get outside this time of year. If they are not involved in any outdoor sports or winter activities, they are looking for indoor places to visit. Families want places to take their children.”
Founded by the late James Buck, who passed away in 2019, York-Penn Shows culminated from his 40 years of experience in the show promotion field, and as a military and antique gun collector for over 50 years.
Assisted by her siblings, Jonathan Buck of Frewsburg and Candyce Mason of Seattle, Nosel has taken the helm of her father’s business. Along with their staff, they are proud to offer the quality show that the vendors and their father’s customers have come to expect.
At the customers’ convenience, there will be two pistol permit clerks present from Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Tom Moore from Spectacular Sports will be onsite doing National Instant Criminal Background Checks for firearms. This is required by New York state law and must be completed prior to all firearms sales or transfers, including sales or transfers of rifles or shotguns.
The event runs Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults. Children 11 and younger are free. Attendees may enter at the Events Center or the bus entrance of the casino.
For more information, visit york-pennshows.com. Contact Nosel at (716) 450-5492 or cbuck@york-pennshows.com.