Special vote for Salamanca school property acquisition is Tuesday

SALAMANCA — Residents of the Salamanca City Central School District will have the opportunity next Tuesday to vote on a proposition to acquire several properties that may be part of future capital project development near Veterans Memorial Park.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein presented the scope of the vote to Board of Education members Tuesday evening.
The special vote will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the high school gymnasium. Absentee ballots must be received by the School District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The ballot will include a single proposition allowing the school district to purchase four properties located at 32-34, 44, 50 and 52 Hoy St. — adjacent to the Vets Park — as well as acquire the respective Seneca Nation of Indians leases for them.
Proposed purchases for the parcels are $160,000 for 32-34, 44 and 52 Hoy St. at an aggregate estimated maximum cost and $61,000 for 50 Hoy St.
“Many will ask what we will use them for,” said Breidenstein. “That will be a topic of a future referendum, but similar to other property acquisitions, it touches an important, strategic property that the district maintains.”
The property purchases would come with no tax increase to district residents, and purchasing the sites will be funded from existing, budgeted district reserves, Breidenstein said.
The district also proposes to enter into long-term leases with the Seneca Nation for these four properties in conjunction with these purchases and may remove structures on the properties. Future site development would come after a public presentation and subsequent referendum of the use of these acquired parcels and include parking, site work and other amenity upgrades to the park, Briedenstein said.
Because the district is not bonding for the purchases, the referendum does not need a 60% majority as many other capital project-related votes do, Breidenstein explained.
In March 2021, residents of the district voted 164-31 to permit the district to purchase three parcels of land near the 50 Iroquois Drive campus for about $200,000 and enter into a lease with the Seneca Nation for a fourth property near Veterans Memorial Park.
In June 2020, voters also approved the acquisition of one property on Fern Avenue and one on Front Avenue for $130,912.51 for future renovations at the Iroquois Drive campus and Veterans Memorial Park with a 657-157 tally.