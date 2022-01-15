...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO
10 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph on Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie
counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Sunday to 10 PM
EST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel
conditions.
This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you
must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can
occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of
15 below zero or colder.
