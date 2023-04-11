SALAMANCA — Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board is now accepting registrations for its 28th annual Local Government Conference, slated for Thursday, June 8 at Houghton University.
The event, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include four sessions with eight concurrent classes each. Lunch will be provided and participants will have the opportunity to talk with exhibitors.
General topics include GIS, cybersecurity, site plan review, climate vulnerability, risk and resilience assessments, SWOT analysis and preventing cemetery abandonment. There are also offerings specific to town boards, clerk offices, code enforcement, planning and zoning boards and justices.
“We appreciate Houghton University’s collaboration with us on this event,” said Sarah Phearsdorf, community assistance specialist. “We have some excellent presenters traveling to share their knowledge with our communities, and there are topics of interest for everyone.”
Registration is $40 for members of Southern Tier West’s Community Assistance Program and $50 for non-CAP members. Walk-in registration is $60 at the door.
Participants can register at southerntierwest.org or mail their registration to Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board, 4039 Route 219 Suite 200, Salamanca, NY 14779.
Questions can be directed to Sarah Phearsdorf, community assistance specialist, at (716) 945-5301 ext. 2200.
Southern Tier West corporate sponsors for the 2023 conference are LaBella Associates and Williamson Law Book. Corporate supporters include Auctions International, Comp Alliance, Larson Design Group, Municipal Solutions, Inc., PERMA, TheSatellite.biz and Young Explosives Corporation. Additional conference sponsors include Cattaraugus County Municipal Clerks Association, Chautauqua County Municipal Clerks Association, CPL Architecture, New York Planning Federation and the Town of Ashford.