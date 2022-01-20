OLEAN — Out of an abundance of caution and with the community in mind, the Southern Tier Symphony cancels its concerts planned for Jan. 29-30. After careful consideration, the decision by the Board of Directors comes as the area experiences increasing coronavirus cases.
“With cases of Covid rising to new highs in our area we want to do our part to protect our community – our musicians and our audience,” said Laura Peterson, executive director of the Southern Tier Symphony. “It’s difficult because everyone wants live music again. But given the Omicron variant, it was decided that this was the wrong time to bring a large group together.”
The Southern Tier Symphony, a regional orchestra bringing professional musicians together for world class concerts, is on track to offer concerts March 19–20 at the symphony’s host venues, St. Bonaventure University, Quick Center for the Arts and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Bromeley Family Theatre. The performance features works by Mozart and Mendelssohn.
“As musicians we are more than ready to get back to making live music and have some nice surprises planned.” said Ben Grow, music director and conductor of the Southern Tier Symphony. “We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and look forward to performing in March.”
For more information contact southerntiersymph@gmail.com.