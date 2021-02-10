OLEAN — Poorly installed electrical wiring was likely the cause of a fire in a residence on South Second Street Tuesday evening, Fire Chief Tim Richardson said Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived at 136 S. Second St. at 6:26 p.m., approximately two minutes after being alerted to the blaze. Firefighters discovered the structure fully charged with smoke and a free burning fire in the attic.
The fire was deemed under control at 6:40 p.m., but due to insulation, extensive void spaces and cedar-shake roofing materials, firefighters took another two hours to ensure the blaze was fully extinguished. The scene was cleared at 8:28 p.m.
One occupant of the residence was transported to Olean General Hospital for mild smoke inhalation and was subsequently released. Firefighters also reportedly rescued several pets from the house.
Smoke and fire damage was confined to the roof and attic. The building, assessed by Cattaraugus County Real Property at $45,000, sustained approximately $20,000 in structural damage and an additional $3,500 damage to contents.
The Olean Police Department assisted with occupant placement, traffic control and subsequent fire investigation.