PORTVILLE — A new adventure is taking place at Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Lillibridge property Saturday — Snow-ga Yoga led by Jessie Lampack Slattery.
Participants should dress for movement but be mindful to bundle up and wear snow gear and boots as you will be sitting and lying in the snow at times. No yoga mat needed.
This class is for anyone who loves the snow, and older children are welcome if they can be respectful to the quiet atmosphere and are accompanied by an adult.
The program will begin with your breath, noticing how the cold air feels in and out through the body, and then warm with gentle movements and generate some heat internally as you move through a few winter sun salutations and easy postures.
A reclined meditation will end the event, smiling and enjoying this season together.
Cost is $10 per person and can be paid at the time of the program. Pre-registration is not required.
COVID safety protocols will be followed.
In the event of freezing rain, extreme weather or lack of snow, this program will be postponed. If the weather appears questionable, look for a notice at pfeiffernaturecenter.org.