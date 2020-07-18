OLEAN — Cutco Corporation officials have announced that six high school graduates are the recipients of this year’s Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarships.
The winners are Destiny Custer, Makayla Folts, Sofia Fortuna, Daniel Graham, Christianna Reynolds and Lindsey Wind.
This scholarship is awarded annually to six graduating high school seniors whose parents are employed by Cutco Corporation and its subsidiaries. They will receive $8,000 ($2,000 annually) toward their college education.
Destiny Custer is the daughter of Keith and Kim (Cutco events specialist) Custer. She plans to attend Butler University, majoring in pre-pharmacy.
Makayla Folts is the daughter of Scott and Lisa (continuous improvement coordinator) Folts. She plans to attend Duquesne University, majoring in physical therapy and athletic training.
Sofia Fortuna is the daughter of Brian (wood shop operator) and Kara Fortuna. She plans to attend SUNY Brockport, majoring in physical therapy.
Daniel Graham is the son of Jason (transfer polish machine operator) and Kristine Graham. He plans to attend Herkimer University, majoring in accounting.
Christianna Reynolds is the daughter of Leo (transfer polish machine operator) and Christie Reynolds. She plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology, majoring in film and animation.
Lindsey Wind is the daughter of Jason Wind (stock clerk) and Elaina Lucco. She plans to attend Jamestown Community College, majoring in nursing.