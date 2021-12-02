Silver Bells in the City returns to Salamanca

SALAMANCA — Silver Bells in the City returns this month, bringing activities and cheer to the community during this holiday season.
Presented by the Ray and Wyn Ritchie Evans Foundation and the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce, Silver Bells events will take place at various locations in the city through Dec. 18.
Gary Quattrone, marketing coordinator at the chamber, said the Silver Bells event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Only the Light Up the Night at Jefferson Street Park took place.
“Silver Bells in the City is an exciting and fun time of the year. It gets everybody into the holiday mood,” he said.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Santa’s Parade will start from Atlantic and Church streets and proceed down Main Street to Jefferson Street Park where Santa will light the lights. To participate in the parade, visit the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce website for forms and applications.
On Friday and Saturday, the Salamanca High School Drama Club will present “I Need a Little Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“There’s a lot happening on Saturday, Dec. 4,” Quattrone said. “There will be a free presentation of Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater at 1 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Silver Bells Holiday Shop from noon to 3 p.m. Kids can drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox at the shop. People can also join in on a holiday sing-along with cookies and cocoa at the Silver Bells Café.”
People can have their picture taken with Santa through LeeAnne Sadler Photography on Saturday. They can book a $40 photo session by calling (585) 307-6286.
The Salamanca Rail Museum will be open on Saturday and again Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. offering some unique gifts.
Swan Street Florist will host its annual Christmas Open House from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday featuring Santa Claus and two live reindeer. The community is invited to attend the outdoor event that will be held in the front yard.
A wide variety of Christmas crafts will be available for sale and Silver Bells Café will be selling Texas Hots onsite. People are allowed to bring their phones and cameras to take pictures of their children with Santa and the reindeer. The first 50 children to show up will receive a reindeer antler headband.
Quattrone said a Silver Bells Holiday Show featuring live, local performances will be presented via streaming on Dec. 10, 11 and 18 at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.
Kids can enjoy a Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11 at Myers Steakhouse & Inn from 9 to 11 a.m. Call to make a reservation at (716) 945-3153.
Also on Dec. 11, the Salamanca Area Senior Center will have a dinner and Chinese auction to benefit the Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S.). The Claus and Paws event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner is $12 and includes goulash, salad, roll and dessert. It’s available via delivery and pickup only. To order, call (716) 307-3803.
Details for all events can be found online at salamancachamber.org and Facebook, or by calling the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce at (716) 945- 2034. For updates, visit the website or Facebook page of each business and organization hosting an event.
Schedule of events
• Dec. 3: Santa’s Parade and Santa lights the lights. Jefferson Street Park, 6 p.m.
• Dec. 3 and 4: “I need a Little Christmas Vacation.” Salamanca High School Auditorium, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 4 and 11: Railroad Christmas. Gifts, food and more. Salamanca Rail Museum, noon to 4 p.m.
• Dec. 4 and 18: Visit with Santa, Silver Bells Holiday Shop, 75 N. Main St., noon to 3 p.m.
• Dec. 4: Disney’s “Frozen 2,” Ray Evans Seneca Theater, 1 p.m.
• Dec. 4: Photo sessions with Santa. Book at LeeAnne Sadler Photography
• Dec. 5: Christmas Open House, Santa and reindeer, holiday crafts. Swan Street Florist, noon to 2 p.m.
• Dec. 10, 11 and 18: Silver Bells Holiday Show, Ray Evans Seneca Theater. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
• Dec. 11: Breakfast with Santa: Myers Steakhouse & Inn, 9 to 11 a.m. Call for reservations at (716) 945-3153
• Dec. 11: Claus & Paws Dinner and Auction: Salamanca Area Senior Center, 4 to 7 p.m.