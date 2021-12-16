Silver Bells holiday show Saturday is live in person

SALAMANCA — Can you hear them ring? Christmas comes early to the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, Silver Bells style.
Join cast and crew for the last performance of A Silver Bells Holiday Show in-person Saturday at the theater on Main Street for a fun-filled hour of Christmas songs and dances, plus a visit from Santa Claus himself.
Ryan Wheeler, technical director and producer, in coordination with Dwain Graham and the Board of Directors of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association, joined with a cast and crew of approximately 25 people, carried on this annual tradition again this year.
Wheeler said the ages of cast and crew ranges from 16 to 40 years old, “so we have a nice mix.”
Wheeler said the performance includes holiday songs and dances from “classic holiday songs to modern pop holiday.” Included is a special number from “The Nutcracker” featuring Maria Wheeler and Caroline Todd, two locals who performed at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
Ryan Wheeler was sure to extend his gratitude to the Board of Directors of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association.
“[They] have gone above and beyond,” said Wheeler, “I owe a lot of gratitude to them.”
If you cannot make this week’s in-person performance, a live-streamed performance was recorded by Dwain Graham, director of the live stream, and can be viewed on the Ray Evan’s Facebook page.
“The live stream was a success,” said Wheeler, “families from out of town were able to see their families sing and dance.”
Wheeler said this year’s performance was dedicated in loving memory to Harold Williams, long-time drummer for the production and other musical performances in the area.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $5 for anyone 12 and older. Ages 11 and younger are free.
Donations for the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association can still be found on the Ray Evans Seneca Theater Facebook page.
Cast and crew will be back in early January for their next production of “Next to Normal.” Performances will be at the theater Jan. 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 9 at 2 p.m., Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.