ALLEGANY — Each year, law enforcement officers from Salamanca, the Seneca Nation and Cattaraugus County escort a number of children through the aisles of Walmart with a mission of finding the perfect gifts for the kids’ families.
This Christmas, the annual Shop with a Cop program will support nine children and their families in the Salamanca area.
Since 2015, the Salamanca police, Seneca Marshals and county sheriff’s deputies have participated in Shop with a Cop in coordination with the Salamanca Youth Bureau. Now in its sixth year after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, the program has raised about $7,500.
“Both the police department and the youth bureau receive donations and use those toward this event,” said Sandi Brundage, youth bureau director.
Brundage said four kids participated in the program’s first year, and that number has continued to grow each year since.
“We always have a poster up at the youth center that we update every year, and so the kids are very excited — and I’m very excited — that we can do it this year,” she said. “The poster creates a lot of buzz and a lot of questions every year. If feels wonderful.”
Officers team up with a child or two and a shopping cart and make their way around the store, looking for the perfect gifts for siblings, parents and other family members. They could be spotted in the toy section, sporting goods, electronics, home goods and more.
Salamanca Police Officer Matt Smith has participated in the event every year and helps coordinate it. He said as it grows bigger each year, more people in the community know about it and send in more donations, which in turn allows them to support more kids.
“It was tough last year with COVID. Now we have to wear a mask, but at least we can do it this year,” he added. “It’s nice that the kids can see us in this light as everyday people and help them out.”
Officer Adam Johnson, also with Salamanca, agreed with Smith about having the kids see them in a better light. He said it’s good for the kids to know they aren’t always the bad guy and are there to help.
“It’s a different experience every year, especially with the kids,” he said. “This year we have Josiah who’s getting a case of pop for his dad. Everyone has a different experience.”
Johnson has participated in the event several times, previously with the Marshals and now with the Salamanca police. He said it was disappointing not being able to do the event in 2020 but they’re happy they are back and following the guidelines to help keep people safe.
“It’s a lot of fun and something I look forward to,” he added. “I enjoy doing it so I make sure to volunteer every year.”
Brundage also said the annual tradition is a nice opportunity for the law enforcement officials to engage with kids in a non-confrontational way, and for the kids, it’s good to see law enforcement as people here to help them.
“I’m always amazed at the number of people who come up and thank the police officers when they’re here and offer them money or tell them they’re doing a good job,” she added. “For us as a community, it’s nice to have it for both the kids and the officers.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the program for next year’s anticipated shopping trip, contact the Salamanca police at (716) 945-2330 or the youth center at (716) 945-1311.