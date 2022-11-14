SALAMANCA — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that they were attempting to locate a victim washed away in the rain-swollen Allegany River late Friday night.
According to reports, deputies were notified at 10:50 p.m. Friday that an ATV had been washed away in the flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17. At that time the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but had become separated from his passenger.
The identity of the passenger was unknown to the driver, and was known to him only as “Matt from Jamestown.” It is believed the passenger was a white male, possibly in his 40s, first name of Matt, from Jamestown, and possibly drove a tan truck.
It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this male, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night, so that we may be able to confirm that he made it out safely. Anyone with any information, please call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (716) 938-9191.