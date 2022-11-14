SALAMANCA — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that they were attempting to locate a victim washed away in the rain-swollen Allegany River late Friday night.

According to reports, deputies were notified at 10:50 p.m. Friday that an ATV had been washed away in the flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17. At that time the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but had become separated from his passenger.

