Fire departments and emergency responders were sent scrambling to keep up with the reports of damage and flooding caused by a strong line of thunderstorms that swept into the area Thursday evening.
The heavy rains and wind reached the western edge of Cattaraugus County shortly before 6 p.m. Shortly thereafter, calls began coming over the emergency scanner describing downed trees and power lines as well as flooded roads.
At about 7 p.m., a tornado warning was issued over emergency circuits, but there were no reports of funnel clouds.
Randolph, Conewango and Cattaraugus were particularly hard hit early on, while storm damage was also reported in Chautauqua County communities.
According to communications on the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner, by 7 p.m. there were five trees blocking the roadway on Route 242 alone, with several others reported elsewhere. Some trees had landed on wires, causing fires.
Route 242 was officially closed at 7:25 p.m. between Kyler Hill and Dutch Hill roads due to flooding.
At 7:12 p.m., West Bucktooth Run Road in Little Valley was reported washed out and impassable, as well as wires down across the Hardscrabble Road in Napoli. One transmission at 7:17 p.m. described Manley Hill Road as having 40 to 50 yards of trees down on wires.
By 7:30 p.m., the storms had reached the Salamanca area. At 7:34 p.m. Crawford Street was reported as flooding and a tree was blocking Jimerson Road.
National Grid was requested to respond to a flooded house on South Main Street in Salamanca, as water in the basement was over the electrical panel and a strong smell of natural gas was described.
At approximately 8 p.m., there was a report of flooding at a residence on Ten Mile Road in Allegany that washed away several items, causing water to enter the home. Shortly after, a dispatcher announced that trees had been reported floating down Mosher Hill Road, rendering it impassable.
At 8:30 p.m. emergency dispatchers were asking all available manpower in Cattaraugus and Little Valley to respond to their respective fire halls due to the high number of calls.
A severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cattaraugus County by the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service was set to expire at 9 p.m. A flash flood warning remained in effect until 11:15 p.m.
The situation was still developing at press time.