Several area students were named to the Mansfield (Pa.) University president’s and dean's lists for the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Included are Victoria Coppella of Bradford, Sabrina Stevens of Coudersport, Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse and Hanna Worthington of Ulysses.
Local students named to the dean's list are Andrew Boden of Genesee, Erin Cimino of Galeton, Mikayla Henry of Limestone, N.Y., Rameal Hulett of Eldred, Brianna Roys of Port Allegany and Autumn Smith of Eldred.