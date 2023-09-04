The recent trend of above-average temperatures will abate by the end of the week, as cooler weather and some likely precipitation return to the region.
Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said temperatures will begin to drop gradually by Thursday and continue through the weekend.
A week ago, the dry weather was a side-effect of hurricanes Idalia and Franklin absorbing much of the atmospheric moisture. The effect has ended for our area.
"There's more of a troughing pattern coming in," Jurkowski explained. "That will pump moisture up from the Gulf (of Mexico) into the area."
Tuesday will be dry with a high near 90. Through Tuesday evening it will be hot, especially across lower elevations where heat-index values will reach the low- to mid-90s across the area.
Showers will begin to appear Wednesday, as well as a possible stray thunderstorm. The high will remain in the upper 80s.
Temperatures will dip Thursday, with a high in the upper 70s and an increased chance of showers. The rain will continue off and on through the weekend, with daytime highs falling to around 70 by Sunday.
The rain, Jurkowski said, will be sporadic, however, rather than a washout on any given day.