Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets available in Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County has been awarded 780 Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets for distribution, announced Cathy Mackay, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging/NY Connects.
With a total value of $15,600, each booklet contains five $4 coupons and can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets in Cattaraugus County.
Eligible coupon booklet recipients must be over 60 years of age and have a single-person income not greater than $1,986 per month or a two-person income not greater than $2,686 per month.
Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements. For older adults unable to come to the distribution site due to physical limitations, call the Department of the Aging/NY Connects at 373-8032 or 800-462-2901.
The coupon distribution dates, locations and times are as follows. Seniors are asked to wear a mask if not fully vaccinated.
• July 27, Salamanca Farmers Market, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• July 27, Allegany Town Building, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• July 28, Dayton Food Pantry, 10-11:30 a.m.
• July 29, John J. Ash Community Center, Olean, 10 a.m. to noon.
• July 29, First Baptist Church, Franklinville, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• July 30, Enchanted Mountain Farmers Market, Tractor Supply, Olean, 2-4 p.m.
• Aug. 3, Healthy Community Alliance, Gowanda, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• Aug. 4, Delevan Senior Wellness and Nutrition, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Seniors who are homebound or live in senior/subsidized housing or receive SNAP or Medicaid benefits may be eligible to have coupons mailed/delivered to their home.
To have the coupons mailed to your home, or for any questions related to the Senior Farmers Market Program, call the Department of the Aging at 373-8032 or 800-462-2901.