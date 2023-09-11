OLEAN — The Olean Senior Center, located at 112 N. Barry St. in the John J. Ash Community Building, announces its schedule of activities for the coming week. The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Activities for the week of Sept. 18 are:
Monday
- 8:45 a.m. Tai Chi w/DJ, $10
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi
- 10 a.m. Golden Golfers, St. Bonas
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
- 12:30 p.m. Line dancing, $3 per session
- 1:30 p.m. Line dancing, $3 per session
Thursday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
Friday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10:15 a.m. Video Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
- 1 p.m. Euchre
Programs are for people aged 60 years and older and are sponsored by the City of Olean Parks and Recreation Department and the Planning Committee on Problems of the Aging. For more information on programs call 376-5670.