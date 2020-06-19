WASHINGTON — The Seneca Nation of Indians will receive $184,000 in federal funding to support New York’s tribal communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding was allocated through the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Supporting Tribal Public Health Capacity in Coronavirus Preparedness and Response program, and will be used to assist tribal health departments and the tribal public health system.
The funding was announced Friday in a joint release from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats.