Seneca powwow set for July return after 2 years off

SALAMANCA — Following a two-year absence driven by the coronavirus pandemic, a long-standing celebration of Native American culture is set to return to the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory this summer.
Organizers announced that the Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow will again be held at Veterans Memorial Park on July 16-17.
“The powwow is a signature event, not only for the Seneca people but for friends and neighbors locally and across the country who have been a part of our celebration for many years,” the powwow committee said. “July can’t get here fast enough.”
The Seneca Nation presented the annual celebration of Native American culture for 30 years before the onset of the global pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
Featuring a series of exhilarating dance and drum competitions, the powwow attracts competitors and visitors from across the United States and Canada. It is one of the largest powwow celebrations in the northeast.
According to the powwow committee, the event and seeing many familiar faces will be especially meaningful this year, given the difficulties brought on by the pandemic.
Native American communities have been among the most impacted by the coronavirus. Federal statistics show that the COVID-related death rate among Native communities is nearly twice that of other populations.
“We have lost so many friends and loved ones over the past two years, within our Seneca community and across Indian Country,” the committee added. “Coming together for the powwow gives us all a chance to reconnect, reflect, honor those we lost and, most of all, celebrate being together.”
The powwow honors Native American veterans and is named in honor of Marvin “Joe” Curry, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Snipe Clan who led a long and distinguished career of military service in the United States Navy, serving two tours of duty in the Korean War and also serving in the Vietnam War.
In all, Curry served on eight warships, including the USS Little Rock, during his military career. After completing his military service as a chief warrant officer in the 1970s, Curry served as ship superintendent of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park for several years before retiring in 1997.
Curry was a strong advocate of veterans’ causes who served the United States and the Seneca Nation of Indians with pride and valor throughout his life. He passed away in 2010.
The powwow often features various contests and competitions throughout the weekend for Native dancers and musicians. Attendees enjoy a cultural tent, where they can make authentic crafts and learn about Seneca and Native culture, and vendors selling a variety of Native crafts, artwork and food are set up.
This year’s powwow would have been the first held at the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park, the traditional site of the event for decades. The $16 million project completed in 2021 included replacing the natural field with turf. An agreement with the Salamanca City Central School District, who is subleasing the park from the city of Salamanca who in turn leases the property from the Nation, would have allowed the powwow to continue being held there again.
Schedule, registration and contest information for the 2022 Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow will be announced soon.