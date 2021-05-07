SALAMANCA — As concerns about the coronavirus pandemic continue, organizers of the annual Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow have decided to cancel the event for 2021 out of an abundance of caution.
The Seneca Nation presented the annual celebration of Native American culture for 30 years before the onset of the global pandemic forced the cancelation of last year’s event.
“We had been hopeful to invite our family and friends from across Indian Country back to the Allegany Territory this year, but we feel that it is in everyone’s best interests to instead focus on 2022,” said Seneca Nation Councilor Tina Abrams, co-chair of the powwow committee.
The powwow, which features a series of exhilarating dance and drum competitions, attracts competitors and visitors from across the United States and Canada. It is one of the largest powwow celebrations in the northeast.
The powwow honors Native American veterans and is named in honor of Marvin “Joe” Curry, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Snipe Clan, who led a long and distinguished career of military service in the United States Navy, serving two tours of duty in the Korean War and also serving in the Vietnam War.
In all, Curry served on eight warships, including the USS Little Rock, during his military career. After completing his military service as a chief warrant officer in the 1970s, Curry served as ship superintendent of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park for several years before retiring in 1997.
Curry was a strong advocate of veterans’ causes who served the United States and the Seneca Nation of Indians with pride and valor throughout his life. He passed away in 2010.
Abrams said the powwow committee was especially hopeful to bring the celebration back after the widespread pain of 2020. Native American communities have been among the most impacted by the coronavirus.
Federal statistics show that the COVID-related death rate among American Indian and Alaska Native people is nearly twice that of whites. Three women from the same Seneca family in the Salamanca area died within three weeks of each other in May and June 2020, the earliest of many Native deaths in Cattaraugus County due to COVID-19.
The powwow often features various contests and competitions throughout the weekend for Native dancers and musicians. Attendees enjoy a cultural tent, where they can make authentic crafts and learn about Seneca and Native culture, and vendors selling a variety of Native crafts, artwork and food are set up.
This year’s powwow would have been the first held at the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Park, the traditional site of the event for decades. The $16 million project included replacing the natural field with turf. An agreement with the Salamanca City Central School District, who is subleasing the park from the city of Salamanca who in turn leases the property from the Nation, would have allowed the powwow to continue being held there again.
Now, the committee will soon begin plans for the powwow’s joyous return in 2022.
“The powwow is about community and coming together,” Abrams said. “For Native communities, the dancing, the drums, the songs and the culture bind us together. Being able to celebrate with one another and with our neighbors in the local community is especially meaningful. We’re looking forward to a long-awaited reunion and celebration next year.”