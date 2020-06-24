SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation of Indians has received a $30,591 grant for its Seneca Nation Archives Department Preservation and Access project.
Under the direction of Rebecca Bowen, the funds will go toward the retention of one core staff position for the Seneca Nation Archives.
The collection includes original tribal council minutes and census books that date back to the mid-1800s, and documents and photographs relating to the Thomas Indian School.
The funding is through the National Endowment for the Humanities.