SALAMANCA — The group of Seneca women Mothers of the Nation gathered on the Allegany Territory Tuesday to send a message of support to and expressing solidarity with mothers, children and families of Ukraine.
The group hosted a luncheon at the Seneca Allegany Administration Building to commemorate International Women’s Day. The focus for this year’s celebration is “breaking the bias” and raising awareness of women’s efforts to end inequality and discrimination.
“On this International Women’s Day, it is especially important to pay tribute to and lend support to the Ukrainian people, as they struggle now daily against Russian military occupation, aggression and forced removal,” the group said in a statement. “We express our heartfelt sympathies for the losses of human life the Ukraine people are enduring and the devastation to their country.”
The Senecas’ own ancestors experienced an attempted genocidal assault with the invasion of their lands by American forces, directed by Major General John Sullivan, under the order of President George Washington in 1779.
“We, too, were Ukraine,” they said. “We were invaded, our women and children were killed. We fled under large-scale military attack and our ancestral lands in the Finger Lakes area were taken.”
The Seneca faced similar experiences in 1965 when 10,000 acres of their lands surrounding the Allegheny River were seized by the US Army Corps of Engineers to make way for the construction of the Kinzua Dam. Their homes were burned to the ground, their land flooded and their families forcibly displaced.
“The Mothers of the Nation convey our prayers for the people of Ukraine,” the group said. “We wish you strength to oppose your aggressors, the will to persevere in the face of extreme conditions, and pray that the Ukrainian people emerge stronger, overcome and thrive.”
In January 2022, the Mothers of the Nation, an entity provided for in the Seneca constitution, was re-established in an effort to reassert the role and authority of the women of the Seneca Nation.
Breaking the bias has significant meaning to Seneca women as the Mothers of the Nation were catalyzed this year to raise their voices and concerns over significant decision making.
The Mothers of the Nation organized a petition drive in January in opposition to President Matthew Pagels’ decision to enter into a settlement agreement and pay more than $800 million in disputed gaming payments to New York state.
The Mothers were effective in bringing about an amended Council resolution that halted the disputed payments to the state on Feb. 12. The Mothers maintain that their constitutional consent extends to the Gaming Compact, and a new compact, as it is an agreement of significant magnitude with a foreign government.
Prior to the establishment of a Seneca Republic in 1848, the Seneca were part of the Iroquois Confederacy, also known as the Haudenosaunee, or People of the Longhouse. The Iroquois were renowned as a matrilineal, matriarchal society. Women were instrumental in the traditional governance structures.
The women retained significant powers in the 1848 Constitution in the form of consent for treaty-making. The constitution said “the power of making treaties shall be vested in the Council, subject to the approval of at least three-fourths of the legal voters and the consent of three-fourths of the mothers of the Nation.”
The Mothers of the Nation are committed to protecting the Nation’s assets for the best benefit of the children, the community and to ensure long-term sustainability for the future of the Seneca people.